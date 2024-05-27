Chinese Govt Ships Seen near Senkakus for Record Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Chinese coast guard ships have been seen for 158 consecutive days in the contiguous zone near the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, marking a record streak, a Japanese official said Monday.

The record was struck as four such vessels were spotted sailing in the zone just outside the Japanese waters around the islands Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

The Japanese-administered East China Sea islands are claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in Seoul that Japan has serious concerns about China's activities around the islands.

Hayashi told the press conference that Japan views the situation very seriously. He added that the government will monitor the situation with tension, responding calmly and firmly.

