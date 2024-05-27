CDP's Renho Announces Bid for Tokyo Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Renho, a 56-year-old prominent member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, announced Monday that she will run as an independent in the upcoming Tokyo gubernatorial election.

The CDP and the Japanese Communist Party are slated to support her in the July 7 election in the Japanese capital.

Meanwhile, incumbent Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, 71, is poised to run for a third term and is expected to be backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, which is in a cooperative relationship with her in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly.

Renho's candidacy is therefore seen pitting the ruling and opposition camps against each other in the gubernatorial race. The official campaign period for the election is set to start on June 20.

At a press conference on Monday, Renho said she is running to "reset the Koike-led metropolitan government."

