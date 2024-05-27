Kikunosuke to Assume Kabuki Name Kikugoro Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Onoe Kikunosuke, 46, will become Onoe Kikugoro VIII in May next year, kabuki promoter Shochiku Co. said Monday.

The stage name Kikugoro dates back to the Edo era (1603-1868) in the world of the traditional Japanese performing art.

Onoe Kikugoro VII, an 81-year-old living national treasure and the father of Kikunosuke, will not change his stage name. Meanwhile, Kikunosuke's son, Ushinosuke, 10, will become Onoe Kikunosuke VI.

At a press conference in Tokyo on the day, Kikunosuke said, "I will work hard to become an actor who can compare well with my predecessors as Kikugoro." Kikugoro said he hopes the son will improve Kikugoro's reputation.

In 1984, Kikunosuke made his stage debut under the name Onoe Ushinosuke VI. He has played a wide range of stage roles, from adult men to women in both classic and modern kabuki, including "Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind."

