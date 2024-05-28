LDP Member Admits to Getting Tax Breaks by Donating Kickbacks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--A member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has admitted to donating kickbacks from a party faction to an LDP chapter he heads, receiving tax breaks totaling 1,482,300 yen.

Ichiro Kanke, former state minister for postdisaster reconstruction, told reporters at parliament Monday that he donated fundraising party revenues kicked back by the faction once led by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to organizations including his LDP chapter. Such kickbacks are at the center of a major scandal over unreported political funds rocking the ruling party.

The donations were made under Kanke's name, making them eligible for tax breaks applied to personal donations to political parties.

The former state minister said he donated 26.15 million yen to the organization under his name over five years from 2018, of which faction kickbacks accounted for 12.89 million yen.

After the political funds scandal came to light, the Abe faction corrected its political funds reports in January to record the kickbacks as donations to member lawmakers. Kanke said he corrected his reports, in line with the faction's move, to log the donations in question as being from the faction instead of himself, and reimbursed the full amount of the tax deductions.

