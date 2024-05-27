Toyota, 3 Others Launch Joint Study on Carbon-Neutral Fuels

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp., oil company Idemitsu Kosan Co. and two other Japanese companies said Monday they have launched a joint study on the introduction and promotion of carbon-neutral fuels for automobiles.

With the aim of introducing such fuels around 2030, the four companies, also including oil company Eneos Corp. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., will consider methods for mass production and related systems.

Carbon-neutral fuels have the potential to be used in existing engine vehicles. Refueling times for them are as short as for gasoline, while electric vehicles require long charging times.

Given these advantages, Toyota sees carbon-neutral fuels as a promising tool for promoting the decarbonization of mobility.

Specifically, the four will jointly explore ways to commercialize "e-fuels," or synthetic fuels produced from hydrogen and carbon dioxide refined with renewable energy, and plant-based biofuels.

