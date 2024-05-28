Mineral Seen as Clue on Moon Origin Found by Japan Lunar Lander

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's first successful lunar lander has taken an image of a rock containing the mineral olivine, giving rise to expectations that it may offer a clue on the moon's origin.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Small Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, achieved a precision landing near an impact basin thought to be an exposed area of the lunar mantle. Its robot took spectroscopic pictures of 10 rocks, each named after a dog breed, with its multiband camera.

A team of researchers from Ritsumeikan University, Aizu University and others announced at a Japan Geoscience Union meeting in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Monday that a rock named Dalmatian richly contained olivine.

The mineral is the main component of the Earth's upper mantle and believed to be that of the lunar mantle, which makes up 90 pct of the moon's mass.

The giant impact hypothesis, the most widely accepted theory for the origin of the moon, suggests that it was formed when another celestial body collided with the primitive Earth.

