Chinese Unmanned Aircraft Spotted over East China Sea

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--An unmanned spy and strike aircraft of the Chinese military entered Japan's air defense identification zone over the East China Sea, west of Okinawa Prefecture, on Monday, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jets scrambled in response to the spotting of the WL10 aircraft. There was no violation of Japanese territorial airspace.

It was the first time for the Self-Defense Forces to spot this type of aircraft, which was the fifth type of Chinese military unmanned aircraft confirmed by the SDF, the ministry said Monday.

The ministry has raised its alert over China's increased aircraft activity and advances in its unmanned aerial vehicle technology.

The WL10 aircraft flew from the direction of mainland China Monday morning, and it went back that way after flying around above the East China Sea a few times, according to the ministry.

