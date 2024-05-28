INTERVIEW: Daiwa to Offer Fund Wrap Service to Aozora Customers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Daiwa Securities Group Inc. aims to boost sales of its fund wrap discretionary asset management service by leveraging its recently forged capital and business alliance with Aozora Bank, Daiwa President and CEO Akihiko Ogino has stressed in a recent interview.

"We hope to offer our fund wrap service" to people who hold accounts at Aozora, said Ogino, who took the helm of the major Japanese brokerage house in April.

Under the alliance, announced on May 13, Daiwa will acquire an equity stake of slightly over 15 pct in Aozora in July to make it an equity-method affiliate.

Daiwa has been providing its fund wrap service to Japan Post Bank customers since May 2022, with the balance of assets under its discretionary management surpassing 100 billion yen as of the end of March this year.

The amount of such assets under prospective fund wrap contracts with Aozora Bank customers is expected to "reach a similar level," Ogino said.

