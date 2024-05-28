Japan to Stay on High Alert after North Korean Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Self-Defense Forces will continue to be on high alert following North Korea's launch of a rocket carrying a spy satellite on Monday, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

Kihara said that the launch was a "failure," and that Tokyo will "continue to gather and analyze necessary information in close cooperation with the United States and South Korea."

Pyongyang has issued a notice for a possible launch through midnight next Monday.

The defense minister said that the government will "make appropriate decisions regardless of the notified timeframe" over the ongoing order to destroy possible falling objects and being on high alert.

"We are constantly and continuously sharing information in real time" with Washington and Seoul, he explained.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]