Tohoku Univ. Researchers Find Trigger for Epileptic Seizures

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Tohoku University researchers have identified a potential trigger for epileptic seizures, or bursts of brain cell hyperactivity, linked to the activity of glial cells that support neurons in the brain.

The findings suggest that new epilepsy treatments could be developed if it becomes possible to control glial cells. The research was published in an international journal last month.

Glial cells provide structural support and nutrients to nerve cells in the brain.

In experiments using mice, the research group genetically manipulated a type of glial cell called astrocyte to make it possible to monitor its activity, which showed that astrocyte activity began about 20 seconds before nerve cell hyperactivity.

The group also found that electrical stimulation of astrocytes induced neuronal hyperactivity, and that mice administered with a compound that inhibits the metabolic function of astrocytes largely did not experience neuronal hyperactivity, even with electrical stimulation.

