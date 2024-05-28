Japan's Net External Assets Hit Record 471 T. Yen at End of 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's net external assets at the end of 2023 climbed 12.2 pct from a year before to 471,306.1 billion yen, hitting a record high for the fifth straight year, the Finance Ministry said Tuesday.

The net external assets, or overseas assets owned by the government, companies and individuals in Japan minus external debts, or investments in Japan by foreign investors, expanded chiefly thanks to the value of foreign currency-denominated assets ballooning in yen terms amid the depreciation of the Japanese currency.

The dollar stood at 141.4 yen at the end of 2023, up around 9 yen from a year before. The yen's plunge pushed up external debts by some 16 trillion yen and external assets by around 75 trillion yen.

Rising stock prices around the world also contributed to higher market valuations of external securities.

The balance of external assets surged 11.1 pct to a record 1,488,342.5 billion yen, rising for the 15th year in a row.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]