Humans Should Be Deemed Inventors of AI Creations: Govt Panel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Humans should be recognized as inventors of creations made using artificial intelligence, a Japanese government panel said Tuesday.

The opinion was included in an interim report by the panel on generative AI and intellectual property rights, which is set to be reflected in the government's Intellectual Property Strategic Program for fiscal 2024, to be adopted in early June at the earliest.

Autonomous creative activity by AI without human involvement in the process of inventing new technologies has yet to be confirmed, the interim report said, adding that humans deemed to have contributed creatively to the completion of the characteristic aspects of an invention should be recognized as the inventors.

The panel also said that its position on the matter should be reconsidered in the future if necessary based on technological advancements, international trends and demand, envisaging a situation in which AI becomes able to carry out key aspects of inventing.

The interim report called for clarifying the application of laws for protecting people's rights to their voices, amid concerns that actors' and voice actors' voice rights may be infringed by AI that generates synthetic voices.

