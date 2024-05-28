Komeito, Tomin First Ask Tokyo Gov. Koike to Seek Another Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and regional political party Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) on Tuesday asked Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to seek another term in the upcoming Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Koike met separately with Tokyo metropolitan assembly members from Komeito and Tomin First on the day, telling them that she took their requests seriously.

The governor also had a meeting with assembly members from the LDP, and the two sides reaffirmed their cooperative relationship.

In addition, she received a joint request from 52 municipal leaders in Tokyo to run in the July 7 election.

Koike is believed to have already decided to run in the election, but she is expected to skip the official announcement of her candidacy on the first day of a metropolitan assembly session on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]