Japan Lawmakers to Create Group for Govt Probes into UFOs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lawmakers met on Tuesday to create a nonpartisan group that will ask the government to establish an organization to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAP, also known as UFOs.

The lawmaker group will be chaired by Yasukazu Hamada, parliamentary affairs leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, also from the LDP, will serve as secretary-general.

The group will hold its founding general meeting June 6 after Tuesday's preparatory meeting, which was held in the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The U.S. government has created a specialized organization in the Defense Department to probe UAP.

The lawmaker group will urge the government to gather and analyze information on UAP and pursue cooperation with Washington by forming a counterpart organization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]