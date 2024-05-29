Ichiro Ozawa Slams CDP Executives over Fundraising Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Veteran lawmaker Ichiro Ozawa of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Tuesday criticized some CDP executives for planning to hold fundraising events even after the party submitted a bill banning such events.

"I wonder if they are crazy," Ozawa told reporters at the Diet building. "Since we submitted the bill, we are no longer allowed (to hold a fundraising event)."

Meanwhile, Ozawa himself opposes a blanket ban on fundraising events. "I don't think (holding fundraising events) itself is wrong at all," he said.

CDP officials who planned to hold fundraising events include Secretary-General Katsuya Okada and campaign chief Hiroshi Ogushi. They have canceled their plans in the face of questions from inside and outside the party about the consistency of the plans with the CDP bill.

At a meeting of CDP lawmakers on Tuesday, Okada said, "It was clearly strange, including in terms of timing. ... I'm very sorry." Ogushi also apologized for causing great inconvenience.

