Japan Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Visit Nikko

Nikko, Tochigi Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko on Tuesday began their first visit in 23 years to the city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, where the Emperor Emeritus was evacuated during World War II.

The couple visited Nikko Tamozawa Imperial Villa Memorial Park, which includes an Imperial residence where the Emperor Emeritus stayed for a year from July 1944.

They also stopped at the University of Tokyo's Nikko Botanical Garden, where a classroom was set up to allow the then Crown Prince to attend classes with his classmates.

During their trip through Friday, the couple is also scheduled to visit the Okunikko area, where the Emperor Emeritus stayed at the end of the war. But their schedule may change depending on their health condition and the weather.

After arriving at Tobu Nikko Station in the afternoon, the couple walked hand-in-hand through the Nikko Tamozawa memorial park in the rain. Seeing that a Japanese yew tree they planted during their previous visit has grown 3.5 meters tall, the Emperor Emeritus said, "It's thriving."

