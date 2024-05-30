Japanese Companies Getting Tougher on Customer Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are beginning to take tougher measures against customer abuse, which has become a big problem especially in the retail and service industries.

To tackle the abuse, known as customer harassment in Japan, airline and railway operators are increasingly moving to standardize procedures to handle problematic customers and announce tougher countermeasures.

As harassing behavior tends to escalate if employees are left to deal with it themselves, companies will put more emphasis on organizational responses in order to protect employees without affecting the quality of services.

Earlier in May, ANA Holdings Inc., the parent of All Nippon Airways, revised its customer service guidelines to newly include how to respond to various types of abuse, such as sexual harassment.

The guidelines call for multiple officials to respond together to each abuse case in principle and recommends the recording and filming of interactions with problematic customers if agreement can be obtained from them.

