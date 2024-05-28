Asahi Kasei to Buy Sweden's Calliditas Therapeutics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei Corp. said Tuesday that it will acquire Swedish pharmaceutical firm Calliditas Therapeutics for about 11.8 billion Swedish kronor, or some 173.9 billion yen.

Asahi Kasei will launch a tender offer in July to acquire all Calliditas Therapeutics shares by the end of September and make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

This will be Asahi Kasei's largest acquisition ever of a pharmaceutical company. Asahi Kasei hopes to boost profits in the health care business, which it sees as a growth field.

The Swedish firm's mainstay product is a drug for IgA nephropathy, a type of chronic kidney disease and a designated intractable disease. The drug has already been approved and launched in the United States.

The acquisition comes as Asahi Kasei is rushing to expand its drug business in the United States as a future source of revenue as its petrochemical business has remained sluggish.

