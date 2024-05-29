Japan to Designate Chinese Salamander as Invasive Alien Species

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Environment Ministry has decided to designate the Chinese giant salamander, which is native to China, and its hybrids as invasive alien species for their possible impacts on the ecosystem.

Importing and keeping the amphibians, and releasing them into the wild will be prohibited in principle from July 1, according to the ministry's announcement Tuesday.

Chinese giant salamanders are believed to have been imported to Japan by 1972 at the latest, and some of them are seen to have become wild, according to the ministry.

Including hybrids, Chinese giant salamanders have been confirmed to inhabit nine prefectures in western Japan, including Shiga, Kyoto and Hiroshima. Japan aims to protect the Japanese giant salamander, a special natural treasure designated by the government, by eliminating the Chinese salamanders in those areas.

The Chinese giant salamander has light-colored spots on its black or gray body and some bumps on its back.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]