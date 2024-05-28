Komeito Mulls Supporting LDP Bill to Amend Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is now considering backing a bill submitted by the LDP to amend the political funds control law, it has been learned.

The LDP submitted the bill earlier this month after failing to agree on a joint bill with Komeito. As the LDP does not have a single-party majority in the House of Councillors, however, it still needs Komeito's support for its bill.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP president, aims for the enactment of revisions to the law during the current ordinary Diet session, in the wake of the LDP's "slush fund" scandal.

On Tuesday, the ruling and opposition parties held talks on the issue, with Komeito presenting its four proposals, including the disclosure of information on those who buy more than 50,000 yen in fundraising event tickets per event, compared with the current threshold of 200,000 yen and the LDP's proposal of 100,000 yen.

The LDP plans to respond to Komeito's proposals on Wednesday, and Komeito will decide its position after seeing the response.

