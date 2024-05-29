Japanese Comedian Kuruyo Ima Dies at 76

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Kuruyo Ima, a performer of the "manzai" traditional Japanese stand-up comedy, died of pancreatic cancer at a hospital in the western Japan city of Osaka on Monday. She was 76.

A native of the city of Kyoto, western Japan, Ima was one of the members of popular female comedy duo "Ima Ikuyo Kuruyo."

After studying manzai under the late manzai performer Kitayo Ima from 1970, Kuruyo Ima, whose real name was Sueko Sakai, paired up with high school classmate Ikuyo Ima and debuted in 1973.

The manzai duo became popular, with Kuruyo Ima's well-rounded appearance making a sharp contrast with Ikuyo Ima, who was slender, and their showy stage costumes drawing attention. They also capitalized on the manzai boom in the 1980s. Kuruyo Ima's signature gag phrase "doyasa" caught on.

After receiving many comedy awards, the duo was inducted into the hall of fame for "Kamigata" entertainment in 2023, after Ikuyo Ima's death in 2015. Kamigata refers to a western Japan area including Osaka and Kyoto.

