Japan City Records Gay Couple as Partners

Newsfrom Japan

Omura, Nagasaki Pref., May 29 (Jiji Press)--A southwestern Japan city has issued to a gay couple a residence certificate that recognizes their relationship as partners in a de facto marriage, an unprecedented move in a country where same-sex marriage has yet to become legal.

The city of Omura in Nagasaki Prefecture issued the certificate recording Keita Matsuura, 38, as the head of the household and his partner, Yutaro Fujiyama, 39, as an unregistered husband, after the couple applied for it on May 2.

The move, unveiled by the couple in a press conference on Tuesday, is expected to have implications for efforts to legalize same-sex marriage. The country's internal affairs ministry said that it was not aware of any precedent in which residence certificates were issued to same-sex couples with the relationship description usually used for heterosexual couples in de facto marriages.

"I was really happy," Matsuura said at the press conference in Omura. "I am sincerely grateful to the city for making a bold decision."

"I hope that more local governments take similar measures and Japan becomes a place that is friendly to LGBTQ and other residents," Fujiyama said. LGBTQ is the abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer or questioning.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]