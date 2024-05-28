Toyota, Mazda, Subaru Team Up to Develop New Engines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp. will collaborate to develop new engines for the age of electric vehicles, the presidents of the three companies revealed at a press conference on Tuesday.

While U.S. and Chinese makers are leading the development of electric vehicles, the Japanese automakers will aim to improve their engine technologies, a field in which Japanese automakers have an edge, and pursue engine evolution as one way to reduce vehicles' carbon dioxide emissions.

Toyota currently holds a 5 pct stake in Mazda and 20 pct in Subaru. Mazda is known for its small, light and powerful rotary engines, and Subaru has unique technology for horizontally opposed cylinder engines with low vibration and high stability.

Although the shift to EVs is expected to continue, hybrid vehicles equipped with both a combustion engine and an electric motor, as well as plug-in hybrids, are drawing renewed attention recently as they are comparatively cheap and easy to refuel.

The three automakers expect demand for engines to continue even as vehicle electrification progresses. They aim to make small, highly efficient engines that are easy to combine with an electric motor, while advancing the development of EVs.

