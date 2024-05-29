TEPCO Shows N-Plant Debris Removal Device to Press

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. unveiled to the press Tuesday a device to extract nuclear fuel debris from the meltdown-stricken No. 2 reactor of its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

The plant operator is set to install the device at the reactor and begin collecting several grams of debris on a trial basis by October.

The device, unveiled in the western Japan city of Kobe, comprises a component resembling a fishing rod to retrieve debris and a sealed box to prevent the leakage of radioactive materials.

The rod, which can expand from about 9 meters to 22 meters, will be inserted from a side of the reactor to dangle a cable with a scissors-shaped tool which can grab debris.

A camera is equipped at the end of the cable, and the rod can be extended or rotated for precise targeting adjustments.

