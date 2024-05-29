Classical Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Iwate

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., May 29 (Jiji Press)--Iwate Prefecture has said that a classical swine fever outbreak was confirmed in a pig farm in the town of Hirono in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

The prefectural government has already started slaughtering about 17,500 pigs kept at the farm.

This is the first outbreak of the animal disease at a pig farm in Iwate.

According to the announcement by the prefecture Tuesday, the farm reported Monday that it found a larger number of weakened pigs than usual.

After genetic testing by the prefecture found 11 pigs positive, the infection was confirmed through a detailed examination by a government institution.

