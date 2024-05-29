Japan Enacts Revised "Constitution" for Farm Policies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament passed into law on Wednesday an amendment bill to the basic law on food, agriculture and rural areas, in the first drastic review of the "constitution" for the nation's farm policies since its enactment in 1999.

The revised law newly underscores the necessity of ensuring food security, at a time when food supply chains are being destabilized by, among others, the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, demanding that quality food be stably supplied at reasonable prices to each citizen.

"I will make an all-out effort to create a system in which food can be made available to every citizen in the country," farm minister Tetsushi Sakamoto told reporters.

The amended law also puts emphasis on boosting exports of farm products and other foodstuffs as a means to help the country maintain supply capacity, in light of an expected food demand drop due to the shrinking population. Stably importing and stockpiling food is given priority as well.

For the domestic agricultural industry's sustainable development, the law calls for improving productivity and adding more values to products through the promotion of smart farming employing cutting-edge technologies.

