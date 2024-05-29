LDP Proposes Party Subsidy Halts for Fund Law Violations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday presented a draft amendment to its bill revising the political funds control law that calls for suspending state subsidies to political parties if member lawmakers violate the law.

The draft was shown at a meeting of executives from the special political reform committee of the House of Representatives, the lower parliamentary chamber.

The subsidy suspension plan reflects demands from Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner. Komeito is expected to support the amendment, but it said at the meeting that it will consider the matter internally.

Meanwhile, opposition parties slammed the amendment. With the LDP seeking to pass its bill through the Lower House as early as this week, the ruling and opposition blocs are expected to continue discussions.

The LDP's draft also calls for lawmakers to record in their political funds reports the year and month in which they used so-called policy activity funds received from their parties, as well as for a provision seeking a review of the law three years after the revision enters effect.

