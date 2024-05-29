Kishida Asks CPC Official for Lifting of Fishery Import Ban

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday morning asked senior Communist Party of China official Liu Jianchao for the removal of China's ban on imports of Japanese fishery products.

Kishida met with Liu, who heads the International Department of the CPC's Central Committee, in the prime minister's office in Tokyo. China introduced the blanket ban last year in response to discharges of tritium-containing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Kishida said that Japan wants to accelerate cooperation beneficial to both parties through discussions on problems and concerns, based on the mutually beneficial strategic relationship.

Liu responded that he wants to contribute to expanding dialogue.

He also met with Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, agreeing to make efforts to realize mutual visits by the Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers.

