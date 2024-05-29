Japan Top Court Hears from Victims in Forced Sterilization Suits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Supreme Court's Grand Bench held an appeal hearing Wednesday on five damages lawsuits filed against the government over forced sterilization under the now-defunct eugenic protection law, in which victims sought a decision giving them relief.

The Grand Bench, presided over by Chief Justice Saburo Tokura, is expected to hand down a unified ruling on the suits as early as this summer. The focus is on whether the 20-year statute of limitations for damages claims applies to the cases involving discrimination and human rights violations stemming from national policy.

"Please write a judgment that gives relief to the lives of the victims," an 81-year-old male plaintiff from Tokyo using the pseudonym Saburo Kita, who was forced to undergo sterilization at the age of 14, said at the hearing.

"My life has been profoundly disrupted," Kita said. "I have suffered for 67 years."

A deaf plaintiff from Osaka, western Japan, using the pseudonym Hanako Nomura, said in sign language that she was subjected to sterilization without her knowledge. She argued that the eugenic protection law was discriminatory against people with disabilities, and that she wants to live a happy life where she can raise children.

