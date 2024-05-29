Japan Eager to Strengthen Cooperation with Global South

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Wednesday expressed her eagerness to make diplomatic efforts to strengthen cooperation with Global South developing and emerging countries.

"We hope to deploy positive diplomacy toward the Global South, using the detailed and strategic methods typical of Japan," Kamikawa told a meeting with the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, in Tokyo.

She indicated plans to increase diplomatic missions abroad with economic affairs officials who help Japanese companies make inroads, pledging to support the strong dynamism of such businesses in the Global South.

"Japan is eager to build a framework within this year incorporating the energy of companies that covers the Global South inclusively," Kamikawa emphasized.

