BOJ to Reduce JGB Purchases at Some Point: Policymaker

Kumamoto, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan will reduce purchases of Japanese government bonds at some point in the future, BOJ Policy Board member Seiji Adachi said Wednesday.

Adachi was discussing the BOJ's JGB-buying operations, which continue at a monthly pace of around 6 trillion yen even after the bank ended its negative interest rate policy in March.

In a lecture in the southwestern city of Kumamoto, Adachi also said that it would be "preferable to carry out reductions in stages while eyeing the supply-demand balance in the bond market and the level of market function," as drastic cuts would have bad results such as rises in interest rates.

On the yen's recent depreciation, Adachi stated that "monetary policy responses could be a possible choice if a weaker yen is seen affecting the achievement of our price target."

At a news conference later, he expressed a readiness to raise interest rates additionally if imported inflation accelerates.

