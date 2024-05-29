U.S. Proxy Firm Opposes Toyota Chm.'s Reappointment

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. proxy advisory company Glass Lewis & Co. has urged shareholders of Toyota Motor Corp. to vote against the reappointment of Akio Toyoda as chairman at its annual general meeting next month, it was learned Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker will hold the annual shareholder meeting at its head office in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, on June 18.

Glass Lewis cited the Toyota board's lack of independence. It also called for opposing the re-election of Shigeru Hayakawa as vice chairman due to other governance issues.

At the general meeting in 2023, Glass Lewis recommended against Toyoda's reappointment, and CalPERS, the biggest U.S. public pension fund, voted against. As a result, the proportion of shareholders in favor of Toyoda's reappointment fell to 84.57 pct from 95.58 pct in the general meeting in 2022.

Three of the four proposals to be submitted to this year's meeting will be by Toyota, including one on the appointments of board directors, while the other one will be a shareholder proposal by a foreign institutional investor on climate change measures.

