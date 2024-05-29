Kishida, U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Reaffirm Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, met in Tokyo on Wednesday and reaffirmed their countries' cooperation amid the severe regional and international security environment.

Referring to North Korea's failed satellite launch on Monday, Kishida said that Japan will fulfill its responsibility for peace and stability in the region and the international community, adding that it is eager to work with the U.S. side to strengthen the deterrence of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Paparo, who assumed his current post this month, said the bilateral alliance is more important than ever at a time when the security environment is becoming increasingly severe. He noted that the United States will work with Japan to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The U.S. commander also held talks with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on the day. He said that the United States was prepared to deal with North Korea's latest satellite launch and is ready to respond to any challenge.

