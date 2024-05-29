Yodobashi to Open Beauty Shop at Seibu Ikebukuro Dept. Store

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics retailer Yodobashi Camera Co. said Wednesday that it will open a "Yodobloom" shop for free trials of beauty products at Sogo & Seibu Co.'s Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo.

The shop, set to open on June 21 on the first floor, marks the first step in Yodobashi Camera's project to renovate the iconic department store in the busy Ikebukuro district.

Yodobashi Holdings Co., the parent of Yodobashi Camera, acquired Sogo & Seibu last year in cooperation with U.S. private equity fund Fortress Investment Group LLC.

The deal attracted concerns from local communities that the retail group could renovate the department store in a way that damages its traditional image.

The electronics retail group plans to convert the department store selling spaces mainly into those handling consumer electronics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]