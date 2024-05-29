Japan, China Ruling Parties Agree to Resume Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Executives of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Communist Party of China agreed Wednesday to resume a dialogue between the two countries' ruling parties, which was last held in 2018.

The resumption was proposed by Liu Jianchao, minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, and LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi accepted it.

During their meeting at a Tokyo hotel, Motegi underlined the need to continue talks on various pending issues between the two countries and make solid progress on these issues. "I ask for your support to allow exchanges between the parties to play an important role," he said.

Liu responded that the CPC attaches great importance to relations with the LDP, adding that it aims to further develop relations with the LDP and deepen exchanges between the two sides.

Earlier in the day, Liu also held talks with Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner. In the evening, a dinner meeting was hosted by the LDP and Komeito.

