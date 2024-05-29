Japan to Allow Bus, Train Firms to Enter Ride-Hailing Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry plans to allow bus, train and other transportation companies, in addition to taxi firms, to operate ride-hailing services, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan was revealed by former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who chairs a suprapartisan study group on ride-hailing services, as he spoke to reporters after a meeting with transport minister Tetsuo Saito.

The ministry believes that existing transportation companies are capable of establishing safe driving management systems, according to Koizumi.

The ministry is still negative about allowing information technology firms, such as U.S. ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc., to enter the business in Japan.

Ride-hailing services, in which ordinary drivers use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, began in some parts of the country in April on condition that they are managed by taxi companies, which are also responsible for vehicle maintenance. IT companies are only allowed to provide ride-hailing apps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]