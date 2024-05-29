2 More Takahama Reactors Allowed to Operate for 20 More Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday approved operating life extensions of up to 20 years for two more reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Takahama nuclear power plant in Fukui Prefecture.

The Takahama No. 3 and No. 4 reactors are the seventh and eighth to receive such approval in the country. They began operation in 1985 and will reach 40 years of operation in January and June 2025, respectively.

Kansai Electric applied for the extensions in April last year after conducting special inspections of the reactors. The NRA concluded at a regular meeting on Wednesday that the reactors met the standards for extended operation, as no problems were found in ultrasonic and visual inspections.

Before the Takahama No. 3 and No. 4 reactors, the Takahama No. 1 and No. 2 reactors, the No. 3 unit at Kansai Electric's Mihama nuclear plant, also in Fukui, Japan Atomic Power Co.'s Tokai No. 2 plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, and the No. 1 and No. 2 units at Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai plant in Kagoshima Prefecture had been allowed to operate beyond 40 years.

The green transformation electricity law, enacted in May 2023, allows nuclear reactors effectively to operate beyond 60 years by not including periods of suspension for regulatory inspections.

