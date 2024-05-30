8 Greater Tokyo Railways to Shift to QR Code Tickets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Eight railway operators based in the greater Tokyo area will replace magnetic tickets with tickets using quick response codes in stages from the end of March 2027.

Recycling magnetic tickets is time-consuming because the ticket paper contains metal and the thin magnetic layer needs to be peeled off.

Besides their eco-friendliness, QR code tickets have the advantage of not causing jamming inside mechanical ticket gates as the tickets are scanned by the gates instead of being inserted into them, the companies said.

The eight operators are Japan Railway Co., or JR East, Keisei Electric Railway Co., Keikyu Corp., Shin-Keisei Electric Railway Co., Seibu Railway Co., Tokyo Monorail Co., Tobu Railway Co. and Hokuso-Railway Co.

The firms, which currently separately manage passenger traffic data collected through magnetic tickets, such as station entries and exits, plan to create a shared QR code ticket data management system.

