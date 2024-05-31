INTERVIEW: Ex-Kumamoto Governor Calls for Long-Term Aid to Chip Industry

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--A former Kumamoto governor who was involved in successfully catching the eye of the world's largest contract manufacturer of semiconductor chips calls on the Japanese government to offer long-term assistance to the industry.

The Japanese government "needs to work from a long-term perspective," Ikuo Kabashima said in a recent interview, urging its continuous support to the semiconductor industry, including its infrastructure.

He disputed criticism of a large amount of public funds being used for semiconductor-related projects, saying strengthening Japan's economic security is "a matter of national policy." He said, "Such efforts should not be half-baked."

In 2021, which was during the time when Kabashima served as governor of the southwestern Japan prefecture, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced that it would build a factory in Kumamoto.

TSMC's first plant in Japan, which was built in the Kumamoto town of Kikuyo, will go into operation this year. Construction of a second plant is set to start this year on a plot of land next to the first plant.

