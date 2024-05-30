Bereaved Relatives Meet Perpetrator of 2019 Ikebukuro Car Crash

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Bereaved relatives of a mother and a daughter killed by a runaway car in Tokyo's busy Ikebukuro district about five years ago met with the 92-year-old perpetrator for the first time Wednesday at the prison where the convict is detained.

Takuya Matsunaga, 37, who lost his wife Mana, 31, and daughter, Riko, 3, in the high-profile April 19, 2019, accident, told reporters after the prison visitation that he hopes the perpetrator's words can provide "hints" to how similar incidents can be prevented.

Matsunaga and Mana's father, Yoshinori Uehara, 66, met with the inmate, Kozo Iizuka, who was the head of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology under Japan's Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Matsunaga and Uehara met with Iizuka, who was in a wheelchair, across an acrylic shield for about 45 minutes, according to the bereaved relatives. Iizuka appeared so exhausted that he could not converse smoothly. In an unchanging facial expression, the perpetrator only gave short answers such as "yes" and "no" to Matsunaga's questions. He did not give an apology.

But when asked about advice, as a perpetrator, to elderly people and their families for preventing similar tragedies, Iizuka said clearly, "I want you to tell (them) to surrender their driver's licenses as soon as possible."

