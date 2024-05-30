Japan Colleges Use AI to Create New Kimono Patterns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Bunkyo Gakuin University and Musashino University said Wednesday that they have produced a new design of "Edo komon," finely detailed patterns dyed on kimono, by using a technology related to generative artificial intelligence.

The two Japanese universities aim to utilize AI to revitalize the traditional industry, as the number of artists coming up with new design ideas has drastically declined, due to a lack of successors.

The two universities looked into features of Edo komon that were popular in the past and analyzed the design processes. They developed a way to place patterns automatically, using AI-related technology.

For the project, a pattern of sweets proposed by a student was used. The universities will continue to develop the concept so they can also create motifs and color schemes using AI.

