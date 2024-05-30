LDP Considers Tweaking Bill to Amend Political Funds Law Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Thursday that it is considering altering its proposal on disclosing the usage of the so-called policy activity funds under its bill to revise the political funds control law.

The plan to make a further change to the LDP-proposed bill, which came only a day after the ruling party presented an altered version of its bill, was unveiled at a meeting of executives from the special political reform committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the country's parliament.

However, the LDP decided not to present its remodified bill within Thursday.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, which is the LDP's junior coalition partner, said that his party "cannot accept as it is" the LDP's amended bill presented on Wednesday.

"We ask that (the LDP) makes a bold decision to improve transparency in areas where we don't see eye to eye," he said.

