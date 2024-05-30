Nissan Issues Warning over Cars with Takata Air Bags

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. has warned owners of about 84,000 cars made by the major Japanese automaker not to drive the vehicles because they are equipped with defective air bags from former Takata Corp., which are subject to recalls for free repairs, U.S. authorities said Wednesday.

Nissan apparently believes that the inflators for the air bags may explode and metal pieces could scatter as a result, possibly causing death or injury.

The models for which the warning was issued are the 2002-2006 Sentra sedan, the 2002-2004 Pathfinder, an SUV, and the 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4, also an SUV, according to the U.S. authorities.

Nissan is calling on the owners of those cars not to drive until repairs are completed and the air bags are replaced, the authorities said.

In the United States, 27 people have died and at least 400 others have been injured in accidents related to defective air bags from Takata.

