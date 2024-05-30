N. Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo/Seoul, May 30 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired what appeared to be over 10 short-range ballistic missiles from around Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan around 6:14 a.m. Thursday, the South Korean military said.

It is unusual for North Korea to launch more than 10 ballistic missiles at once. The move is believed to be aimed at testing the country's ability to break through U.S. and South Korean defenses.

The Japanese Defense Ministry also said that Pyongyang fired what are believed to be ballistic missiles. A ministry official said that the projectiles are seen to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

At least one of the missiles reached a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers and traveled some 350 kilometers.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Tokyo has lodged a protest against North Korea over the launches, saying, "We strongly condemn them as they violate U.N. resolutions."

