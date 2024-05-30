OECD Criticizes Fees for Foreign Technical Trainees in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday that it is problematic that foreign technical trainees often bear heavy debts to pay fees to the organizations that send them to Japan.

The position was included in an overview of the OECD's first review on Japan's foreign labor policy, conducted over the three years from 2021 with the Japanese labor ministry's National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

In the review, the OECD said that Japan's technical intern trainee program has been used to satisfy labor demand instead of passing on skills to trainees.

The OECD urged the country to reduce the risk of foreign trainees incurring debt by coordinating the responsibilities of groups that act as brokers for technical trainees and supervise companies that accept trainees from abroad.

Under the technical trainee program, many trainees bear massive debts to pay fees and deposits to sending organizations in their home countries. This is believed to have led such trainees to disappear or to work illegally.

