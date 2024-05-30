Japan to Lower Residential Road Speed Limit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it plans to lower the speed limit for residential and other small roads to 30 kilometers per hour.

The revision from the 60-kilometer-per-hour limit for narrow roads with no center lines is aimed at boosting safety for pedestrians.

The government hopes to implement the new rule in September 2026 after collecting public comments on the change and revising regulations including the cabinet order for enforcing the road traffic law.

Under the NPA's plan, the speed limit for roads with center lines and multiple lanes will be kept at 60 kilometers per hour, while that of other roads will be lowered to 30 kilometers per hour. The maximum speed for roads with speed limit signs will stay at the velocity displayed on the signs.

An NPA expert panel had called for the speed limit on residential roads to be lowered to 30 kilometers per hour or slower, as the probability of lethal injuries for pedestrians in accidents is said to surge when vehicles exceed the velocity.

