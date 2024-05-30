Japan to Make My Number Card Functions Available on iPhones

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met online with Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook on Thursday, confirming that personal identification functions of the My Number card will be bundled into iPhone smartphones.

The government aims to improve the convenience of the card through the feature, which will be made available to iPhone users next spring. The functions can already be mounted on smartphones running on Google's Android operating system under a government measure taken in May last year.

"With a smartphone, you can safely and conveniently enjoy the benefits of the My Number card, with the safety of biometric authentication," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

Smartphone users do not need to present their My Number cards for identification for such purposes as applying for child care support, moving residence or obtaining public certificates at convenience stores, if their devices are mounted with their personal information read from the cards.

The online meeting was also attended by digital transformation minister Taro Kono. He pledged to realize "a world-leading, safe and convenient digital society with smartphones at its foundations," according to Apple officials.

