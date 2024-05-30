U.N. Panel Remains Concerned over Johnny's Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A working group of the U.N. Human Rights Council has released a report expressing its renewed concern about the sexual assault scandal involving the late founder of Japanese talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc.

The report said the working group on the issue of human rights and transnational corporations and other business enterprises "remains profoundly alarmed" over the sexual exploitation and abuse of several hundred performers who signed with the agency, which has been renamed Smile-Up. Inc.

The group said that it "acknowledges Smile-Up.'s efforts," such as offers of compensation, but that there still is "a long way" to go for full relief for victims. It pointed out that victims face difficulties in seeking mental health care.

"It is also unacceptable that the monetary compensation offered by Smile-Up. does not cover legal fees, leaving victims to bear these costs themselves," the report added.

"Media companies in Japan have been implicated in covering up such scandals for decades," it added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]