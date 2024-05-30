Japan GSDF Member Killed in Grenade Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 30 (Jiji Press)--A member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force was killed Thursday when he was struck by shrapnel from a hand grenade that exploded during a drill in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

The victim was Taku Yamamiya, a 29-year-old sergeant who belong to a unit at Camp Nerima in Tokyo. He was taken to a hospital where he was confirmed dead at around 10:50 a.m.

The GSDF has set up a committee to investigate the accident, while suspending all live-fire exercises nationwide until safety checks are completed.

According to the GSDF, some 20 personnel began the drill, which involved throwing grenades at targets, at about 8:30 a.m. at the Kitafuji training ground. Yamamiya was an instructor in the drill.

A grenade thrown by a participant near the target exploded as intended, but shrapnel from the grenade hit the sergeant at around 8:45 a.m.

