Japan Household Electricity Bills to Go Up in July

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's 10 major electricity suppliers said Thursday monthly bills for average households will go up by 346 yen to 616 yen in July.

Residential power rates will be lifted by all the firms for the third straight month, mainly because the government is scheduled to end in June its subsidies for cushioning the impact of soaring prices.

The upcoming hikes will inevitably deal a blow to households this summer, when the mercury is forecast to shoot up, observers said.

Among the 10 companies, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said fees charged for an average household will increase 392 yen from the previous month to 8,930 yen.

Okinawa Electric Power Co., whose residential rates are the highest of the 10 firms, will raise its bills by 616 yen to 9,663 yen.

